Supporters of casino gambling hope to legalize the industry in Georgia

Supporters of casino gambling hope to legalize the industry in Georgia after several failed attempts in recent legislative sessions. Casino gambling advocates believe tax revenue from casino gambling will help to fund Georgia’s merit-based college scholarship program, known as HOPE.

Musburger to conclude ABC/ESPN play-by-play career at end of Jan.

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, will conclude his play-by-play career with ABC/ESPN at the end of January. Musburger, 77, will be moving to Las Vegas to take a role in a newly created sports handicapping venture.

10-cent line available at ACEP properties

Sportsbooks at American Casino and Entertainment Properties (ACEP) in Nevada began offering a 10-cent line on all straight bets for Super Bowl 51 as of Tuesday morning, according to Ed Malinowski, director of race and sports at Stratosphere Hotel. 

Westgate's Kornegay always looks forward to Super Bowl props

Dye-ing to Know | When the pointspread for Super Bowl XXIX came out in January 1995, and the San Francisco 49ers were favored by 19 points or more over the San Diego Chargers, Jay Kornegay knew he and his staff had to do something.

Patriots keep angering fans with their success

VIP FREE PREVIEW Denny the Dog | I know you’re tired of hearing it, but I’m going to tell you again because it’s absolutely true. Bill Belichick is a genius and Tom Brady is super human.

January 25, 2017

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

January 25, 2017

Maine’s governor says greed is behind a well-funded proposal to build a new casino in the southern part of the state. The proposal has now qualified for the ballot in November.

January 26, 2017

VIP Guaranteed Tip Sheet is providing today’s horse racing betting tips from Gulfstream Park. Check out Guaranteed Tip Sheet for other tracks.

January 25, 2017

VIP NBA Betting Capsules | The Golden State Warriors look to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season when they conclude a four-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets. Game time is set for 5 p.m. PT

January 24, 2017

One Mann's Opinion | Things have changed. Now that the Oakland Raiders have filed their formal application to move the venerable National Football League franchise to Las Vegas, the city and the state take on a whole new position in the sports landscape.

January 24, 2017

Dinero Talks | After a relatively healthy start to 2017, the latter part of January has featured a multitude of injuries you’re going to want to be on top of this week before wagering on NBA action.

January 24, 2017

Reel Deals | If you’re looking for a Super Bowl party to attend, start planning now. Many of these events will sell out well in advance!

January 24, 2017

Poker Scene | Los Angeles-based poker pro Brian Nadell had a great week at the Los Angeles Poker Classic (LAPC). On Monday, January 16 – he cashed in Event No. 4: $350 Pot-Limit Omaha 8 or Better.

January 24, 2017

Inside the Ring | The UFC women’s bantamweight division proved to be one of the promotion’s most competitive and captivating in 2016. The title changed hands multiple times and though this weight class had been dominated by Ronda Rousey since its inception, that all changed this past year.

January 24, 2017

The Net Result | The Kansas Jayhawks made their way to the top of the coaches’ poll last week, but whether they’ll be there next week is the question.

January 24, 2017

VIP FREE PREVIEW Pigskin Picks | The bad news for the sportsbooks is just one game remains in the 2016 NFL season – Super Bowl 51. The good news for the sportsbooks is just one game remains in the 2016 season – Super Bowl 51.

Thea has two weeks to make her Super Bowl pick, but that Patriot blue just might be a give away.
