SATURDAY FREE BOOKIES BATTLE SELECTION | Check out the free Bookies Battle selection of the day. Today's selection is from Bill Walkowski.
More than 3.8M passengers flew through Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in Nov.
More than 3.8 million airline passengers flew through Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in November, a 3.4 percent increase over November 2015. The data shows the increase came from more domestic and international travelers passing through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.
FRIDAY FREE BOOKIES BATTLE SELECTION | Check out the free Bookies Battle selection of the day. Today's selection is from Pete Cossack.
Nov. gaming win for non-restricted casinos down 1.47 percent
Nevada officials report the November gaming win for non-restricted casinos in Nevada was $930.4 million compared to $944.3 million for November 2015, a drop of 1.47 percent.
Construction work on MGM Springfield is going on schedule
Construction work on MGM Springfield is going on schedule. The $950-million hotel and casino resort plans to open in September 2018. Favorable weather conditions have been aiding the building process and if work continues to progress in that manner, the property will be finished on time.