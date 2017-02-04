VSiN to preview Super Bowl 51 at South Point Casino An enthusiastic crowd gathered Friday at South Point Casino for the ribbon cutting of the VSiN studio that will first be used at noon Sunday to preview Super Bowl 51. VSiN will officially launch Monday, Feb. 27 on Sirius radio and streamlined on VSiN.com.

After breaking down all the stats, Patriots are the play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons in the 51st installment of the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT at Reliant Stadium in Houston where New England is favored by -3. The total is 58.5.

Super Bowl experience should inspire Patriots to victory NFL LI Capsule | For the fourth time in 51 Super Bowls, a coach and quarterback owning Super Bowl rings will take on a foe whose coach is making his first big game trip as the head man and whose QB has never played in an NFL championship game.

Many spots open up for Super Bowl bash Reel Deals | If you have yet to decide about your Super Bowl plans, here are a few more options from South Point, Jerry's Nugget, Westgate and Mandalay Bay.