2016 marks second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nev. 2016 marked the second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nevada, but still remains short of the pre-recession record set in 2007. With December’s numbers now officially reported, the state finished off the calendar 2016 with $10.8 billion in statewide revenue.

Macau records 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January Macau, the world's largest casino venue, recorded a 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January. Observers say China's single legal casino hub is recovering from its two-year slump they believe bottomed out in mid-2016.

Horseracing at Delaware Park will be highlighted by 11 stakes Horseracing at Delaware Park will be highlighted this season by 11 stakes during its 81-day season, the track announced this week. The stakes will be worth a combined $2.05 million. The Delaware meeting opens slightly later this year and extends deeper into October.

Musburger leads the way for VSiN One Mann's Opinion | Congratulations are certainly in order for broadcasting legend Brent Musburger on his retirement from play-by-play duties and on his transition to entrepreneur as one of the main forces behind the new sports information radio network now called Vegas Stats & Information Network.