Penn. Supreme Court give legislators 4 months to come up with slot levy The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday, in a 6-1 decision, gave legislators a four-month extension to come up with a new levy on slot machines. The ruling moves the court-imposed deadline from Jan. 23 until May 26.

Keeneland unveils plans for 2017 Spring Meet Keeneland has unveiled its plans for its 2017 Spring Meet. Featured is a $4.325 million stakes schedule with 16 stakes events featuring the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1).

Boyd Gaming announces completion of $45M Delta Downs expansion Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming has announced the completion of its $45 million expansion project at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton. La.

Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas The Oakland Raiders have taken the next step in their proposed move to Las Vegas. Thursday, the NFL team formally submitted its relocation application officially taking the first step toward a city the league has long avoided because of legalized sports wagering.