Access, safety, cleanliness among challenges facing all downtown businesses

Derek Stevens, owner and operator of major downtown Las Vegas’ venues theD, Golden Gate and the Las Vegas Events Center says access, safety and cleanliness are among the challenges facing all downtown businesses.

RNC political director selected to be WYNN senior VP

Wynn Resorts has announced that the Republican National Committee’s political director, Christopher Carr, has been selected to be the company’s newest senior vice president. The announcement comes just after Steve Wynn was named finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

$440M del Lago Resort & Casino officially opens in upstate New York

As promised, the $440 million del Lago Resort & Casino officially opened for business Wednesday in upstate New York. The opening was marked with a press conference and ceremonial ribbon-cutting featuring Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

2016 marks second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nev.

2016 marked the second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nevada, but still remains short of the pre-recession record set in 2007. With December’s numbers now officially reported, the state finished off the calendar 2016 with $10.8 billion in statewide revenue.

Macau records 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January

Macau, the world's largest casino venue, recorded a 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January. Observers say China's single legal casino hub is recovering from its two-year slump they believe bottomed out in mid-2016.

Going Out

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas’ 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. 

Casino Games

In Arizona some contention has developed over State Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s bill to legalize electronic bingo. The Arizona Legislature, during this executive session, is to consider the bill, in a move reportedly causing concerns for the Arizona Gaming Commission.

Out and About

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a luxury casino and resort offering a decidedly different perspective from its commitment to integrating art into every experience to the world renowned Restaurant Collection and distinct entertainment venues.

NFL

For those with no Super Bowl predilection, the Dallas Zoo's two miniature longhorns can assist you in choosing this year's victor. Captain and Kirk, 8-month-old miniature longhorn steer brothers will race toward treat-filled pinatas Friday morning to pick a winner between the Patriots and the Falcons.

VIP Betting Tips

VIP NBA Betting Capsules | The Phoenix Suns look to snap a five-game losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings in the opener of a brief road trip. Tip-off from California’s capital city is slated for 7:30 pm PT at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is favored by 4.5 with the total at 217.5.

Horse Racing

VIP Saber’s Horse Racing Betting Tips | Richard Saber offers today’s horse racing card for Santa Anita. Here is a free selection:

Industry

An ongoing lawsuit involving trade secrets in the lottery industry has resulted in a federal judge ruling that an executive will be barred from working for either of two companies during the next year.

Race/Sports

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

Fantasy

The Takeover | Super Bowl LI features the Atlanta Falcons looking for their first Lombardi Trophy against the institution of the NFL, the New England Patriots, looking for their fifth title. All four Patriot wins came with current coach Bill Belichick and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

NBA

Dinero Talks | As we approach the All-Star break in two weeks, be aware that there’s always a tendency for teams to tune out early. 

Poker

Poker by George | It was the day after Christmas, and I was playing $4-$8 limit hold’em with ½-Kill at the Hustler Casino. I was a bit behind when our table broke up, and I was sent to a seat at a nearby table.

