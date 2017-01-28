N.J. Assemblyman asks Trump, Congress not to outlaw online betting New Jersey Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo introduced a resolution Monday asking the president and Congress not to outlaw online betting. The resolution notes the good online betting has done for the state’s struggling gambling industry.

Pari-mutuel handle at all California racetracks edges just past $3B The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) reports pari-mutuel handle at all California racetracks rose by slightly more than 2 percent in 2016, edging just past $3 billion. The total of $3.04 billion represents an increase of 2.09 percent over 2015.

Steve Wynn hopes to begin construction of 'Paradise Park' before end of 2017 Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn revealed that he hopes to begin construction of “Paradise Park” before the end of 2017. Wynn’s remarks were directed towards investors and analysts on a call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.

MGM named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises MGM Resorts International has been named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises in 2016. The honor emanates from Women's Business Enterprise National Council.