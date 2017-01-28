N.J. Assemblyman asks Trump, Congress not to outlaw online betting

New Jersey Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo introduced a resolution Monday asking the president and Congress not to outlaw online betting. The resolution notes the good online betting has done for the state’s struggling gambling industry.

Pari-mutuel handle at all California racetracks edges just past $3B

The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) reports pari-mutuel handle at all California racetracks rose by slightly more than 2 percent in 2016, edging just past $3 billion. The total of $3.04 billion represents an increase of 2.09 percent over 2015.

Steve Wynn hopes to begin construction of 'Paradise Park' before end of 2017

Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn revealed that he hopes to begin construction of “Paradise Park” before the end of 2017. Wynn’s remarks were directed towards investors and analysts on a call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.

MGM named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises

MGM Resorts International has been named one of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises in 2016. The honor emanates from Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

MGM’s Borgata Hotel Casino announces unveiling of its Central Conference Center

MGM’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City has announced the unveiling of its 18,000-square-foot Central Conference Center. The newly designed $11 million project will debut in May.

Fantasy sports betting operators could soon be taxed 8 percent on their Mississippi revenue. Bills up for consideration in both the House and the Senate establishes the tax and authorizes the Gaming Commission to regulate sports betting operations online or in casinos.

Illinois state senators failed to vote this week on a compromise to end a historic budget deadlock and got a warning from leaders about what tough steps they must take next month when they reconvene.

VIP NBA Betting Capsules | The Houston Rockets wrap up a five game road trip when they visit the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. PT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse where Houston is favored by -3.5. The total is 227.

VIP Guaranteed Tip Sheet is providing today’s horse racing betting tips from Gulfstream Park. Check out Guaranteed Tip Sheet for other tracks.

Superstar Diana Ross, reprising her two sold out nine-show concert series in 2015 at The Venetian Las Vegas, starts another Las Vegas residency in February.

As winter sets in across the Dominion, we have a friendly challenge for Canadians: let’s see how many of the games at the online casino in Canada you can play until the snow and ice finally melt!

Reel Deals | If you’re looking for a Super Bowl party to attend, start planning now. Many of these events will sell out well in advance!

Poker Scene | Los Angeles-based poker pro Brian Nadell had a great week at the Los Angeles Poker Classic (LAPC). On Monday, January 16 – he cashed in Event No. 4: $350 Pot-Limit Omaha 8 or Better.

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

One Mann's Opinion | Things have changed. Now that the Oakland Raiders have filed their formal application to move the venerable National Football League franchise to Las Vegas, the city and the state take on a whole new position in the sports landscape.

Dinero Talks | After a relatively healthy start to 2017, the latter part of January has featured a multitude of injuries you’re going to want to be on top of this week before wagering on NBA action.

