Penn. Supreme Court give legislators 4 months to come up with slot levy
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday, in a 6-1 decision, gave legislators a four-month extension to come up with a new levy on slot machines. The ruling moves the court-imposed deadline from Jan. 23 until May 26.
Keeneland unveils plans for 2017 Spring Meet
Keeneland has unveiled its plans for its 2017 Spring Meet. Featured is a $4.325 million stakes schedule with 16 stakes events featuring the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1).
Boyd Gaming announces completion of $45M Delta Downs expansion
Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming has announced the completion of its $45 million expansion project at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton. La.
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
The Oakland Raiders have taken the next step in their proposed move to Las Vegas. Thursday, the NFL team formally submitted its relocation application officially taking the first step toward a city the league has long avoided because of legalized sports wagering.
Greektown Casino introduces GT Connect, Mobile App
JACK Entertainment’s Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit has now implemented two new technologies: GT Connect and the Greektown Mobile App.