WSOP shifts biggest field tournaments to weekends

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) at the Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has made it easier for participants this year by shifting its biggest field tournaments to weekends. 

Sports wagering may be added to Supreme Court 2017 docket

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to confer on Friday, January 13, to consider more than of 100 cases to potentially add to its 2017 docket. In the balance could be the future of national legalized sports wagering.

New Jersey casinos win $2.6B from gamblers in 2016

In New Jersey, figures show the casinos won $2.6 billion from gamblers in 2016, an increase of 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Atlantic City casino gambling revenue had not shown an increase since 2006.

Nevada casinos record net income for first time since fiscal 2008

Casinos across Nevada recorded net income for the first time since fiscal 2008. Room rentals and fees helped resorts generate income of almost $979 million from total revenues of $25.2 billion in the year ended last June 30.

MGM Resorts appoints John B. Kilroy Jr. to Board of Directors

MGM Resorts International today announced it has appointed John B. Kilroy, Jr. to the Company's Board of Directors, now comprised of 12 members.

Canterbury Park’s 2017 thoroughbred stakes schedule has been announced. It’s highlighted by the richest race of the season, the $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby on Aug. 26th. The full stakes schedule at the Shakopee, Minn. racetrack is comprised of 32 races with more than $2 million in purses.

A former University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) student has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a gambling operation at the school. Michael Karpus, from Tarzana, California, was charged with taking bets from basketball players on different sports.

VIP NBA Betting Capsules | The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Oakland to battle the Golden State Warriors. Game time is 5 p.m. PT at Oracle Arena where Golden State is favored by -7.5 with the total at 226.

VIP GamingToday’s Consensus Picks | We put our heads together to find some great plays today. Here is one free selection:

Horse Racing's 143rd Running of the Kentucky Derby (Grade I) future odds for betting and wagering are provided by Wynn Sports Book. Check your local sports book for the latest odds. Kentucky Derby (Grade I) future odds are updated weekly.

Tropicana Las Vegas is continuing its revitalization with new food and beverage accommodations, along with a transformation of its classic steakhouse, just in the time for the new year. Guests can now enjoy the all-new Fresh Mix, along with the remodeled Barista Cafe and Biscayne Steak - Sea - Wine.

Poker by George | Playing Texas hold’em, expect to be dealt a pocket pair about one out of seventeen hands, on average. With 30-35 hands dealt each hour, in the long run, you would see a pocket pair in the hole about twice an hour. So be prepared.

Reel Deals | The New Year welcomes a bounty of new promotions for Boarding Pass members at Palms Casino Resort. Win up to $25,000 instantly with the Mega Moolah Player’s Club Bonus exclusively through Jan. 31.

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

Track Phantom | If you missed the first weekend of the NFL playoffs consider yourself lucky. All four games were over before the fourth quarter began. The home favorites won by an average of 19 points while the four road underdogs combined for four touchdowns, two of which came in garbage time. The Divisional Round should be more intriguing.

Dinero Talks | As the Cleveland Cavaliers climbed 20 games over .500 on Sunday, one can’t help but notice that 11 of the Eastern Conference’s 15 teams have 20 or fewer wins.

