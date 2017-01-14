WSOP shifts biggest field tournaments to weekends The World Series of Poker (WSOP) at the Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has made it easier for participants this year by shifting its biggest field tournaments to weekends.

Sports wagering may be added to Supreme Court 2017 docket The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to confer on Friday, January 13, to consider more than of 100 cases to potentially add to its 2017 docket. In the balance could be the future of national legalized sports wagering.

New Jersey casinos win $2.6B from gamblers in 2016 In New Jersey, figures show the casinos won $2.6 billion from gamblers in 2016, an increase of 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Atlantic City casino gambling revenue had not shown an increase since 2006.

Nevada casinos record net income for first time since fiscal 2008 Casinos across Nevada recorded net income for the first time since fiscal 2008. Room rentals and fees helped resorts generate income of almost $979 million from total revenues of $25.2 billion in the year ended last June 30.