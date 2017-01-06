William Hill estimates will come in at bottom tier of company expectations Bookmaker William Hill blames savvy bettors winning £20m ($24m) in December on football and horseracing for full-year estimates that will come in at the bottom tier of company expectations.

IGT Global extends multi-year contract with Idaho Lottery International Game Technology (IGT) has announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation has extended its multi-year contract with the Idaho Lottery IGT and will now continue to provide Scratch Games printing services through March 2019.

Okla. senator asks if tribal gambling OK in areas with no tribal connections Although it’s hundred of miles from its tribal headquarters, an Oklahoma Indian tribe wants to build a $25 million casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The proposal has prompted a state senator to ask if tribal gambling should be allowed in areas that have no historical tribal connections.

Two Conn. towns appear to be finalists in casino site selection In Connecticut, two towns appear to be finalists in the site selection process for a new casino planned for the north central part of the state. Sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks are still under consideration, while the sites in East Hartford, Hartford and South Windsor are no longer in the running.