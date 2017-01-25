Supporters of casino gambling hope to legalize the industry in Georgia Supporters of casino gambling hope to legalize the industry in Georgia after several failed attempts in recent legislative sessions. Casino gambling advocates believe tax revenue from casino gambling will help to fund Georgia’s merit-based college scholarship program, known as HOPE.

Musburger to conclude ABC/ESPN play-by-play career at end of Jan. Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, will conclude his play-by-play career with ABC/ESPN at the end of January. Musburger, 77, will be moving to Las Vegas to take a role in a newly created sports handicapping venture.

10-cent line available at ACEP properties Sportsbooks at American Casino and Entertainment Properties (ACEP) in Nevada began offering a 10-cent line on all straight bets for Super Bowl 51 as of Tuesday morning, according to Ed Malinowski, director of race and sports at Stratosphere Hotel.

Westgate's Kornegay always looks forward to Super Bowl props Dye-ing to Know | When the pointspread for Super Bowl XXIX came out in January 1995, and the San Francisco 49ers were favored by 19 points or more over the San Diego Chargers, Jay Kornegay knew he and his staff had to do something.