VSiN to preview Super Bowl 51 at South Point Casino

An enthusiastic crowd gathered Friday at South Point Casino for the ribbon cutting of the VSiN studio that will first be used at noon Sunday to preview Super Bowl 51. VSiN will officially launch Monday, Feb. 27 on Sirius radio and streamlined on VSiN.com.

After breaking down all the stats, Patriots are the play

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons in the 51st installment of the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT at Reliant Stadium in Houston where New England is favored by -3. The total is 58.5.

Super Bowl experience should inspire Patriots to victory

NFL LI Capsule | For the fourth time in 51 Super Bowls, a coach and quarterback owning Super Bowl rings will take on a foe whose coach  is making his first big game trip as the head man and whose QB has never played in an NFL championship game.

Many spots open up for Super Bowl bash

Reel Deals | If you have yet to decide about your Super Bowl plans, here are a few more options from South Point, Jerry's Nugget, Westgate and Mandalay Bay.

Nevada poker rooms generated $117 million in revenue in 2016

Nevada poker rooms generated $117 million in revenue in 2016. Nevada is home to 73 card rooms, the majority in Las Vegas and Reno.

Race/Sports

Morocco’s gambling industry, not including its seven brick-and-mortar casinos, saw total betting rise 6.65 percent to $941 million in 2016. The figure represents a 36 percent boost in gambling spending since 2013.

Going Out

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas’ 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. 

VIP Betting Tips

VIP NBA Betting Capsules | The Boston Celtics go for their seventh straight victory when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Game time is 11 a.m. PT at TD Garden where the Celtics are favored by 5.5. The total is 222.

Horse Racing

VIP Guaranteed Tip Sheet is providing today’s horse racing betting tips from Gulfstream Park. Check out Guaranteed Tip Sheet for other tracks.

Out and About

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a luxury casino and resort offering a decidedly different perspective from its commitment to integrating art into every experience to the world renowned Restaurant Collection and distinct entertainment venues.

Keno/Bingo

In Arizona some contention has developed over State Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s bill to legalize electronic bingo. The Arizona Legislature, during this executive session, is to consider the bill, in a move reportedly causing concerns for the Arizona Gaming Commission.

Industry

An ongoing lawsuit involving trade secrets in the lottery industry has resulted in a federal judge ruling that an executive will be barred from working for either of two companies during the next year.

Casino Games

Beyond the Numbers | There are several types of serious poker players and others who would like to be considered professional players. For this article, I define professional poker players as those who support their lifestyle by playing poker.

NFL

For those with no Super Bowl predilection, the Dallas Zoo's two miniature longhorns can assist you in choosing this year's victor. Captain and Kirk, 8-month-old miniature longhorn steer brothers will race toward treat-filled pinatas Friday morning to pick a winner between the Patriots and the Falcons.

NCAA

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

Fantasy

The Takeover | Super Bowl LI features the Atlanta Falcons looking for their first Lombardi Trophy against the institution of the NFL, the New England Patriots, looking for their fifth title. All four Patriot wins came with current coach Bill Belichick and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

