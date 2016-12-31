Free Bookies Battle Selection of the Day

More than 3.8M passengers flew through Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in Nov.

More than 3.8 million airline passengers flew through Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in November, a 3.4 percent increase over November 2015. The data shows the increase came from more domestic and international travelers passing through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport. 

Nov. gaming win for non-restricted casinos down 1.47 percent

Nevada officials report the November gaming win for non-restricted casinos in Nevada was $930.4 million compared to $944.3 million for November 2015, a drop of 1.47 percent.

Construction work on MGM Springfield is going on schedule

Construction work on MGM Springfield is going on schedule. The $950-million hotel and casino resort plans to open in September 2018. Favorable weather conditions have been aiding the building process and if work continues to progress in that manner, the property will be finished on time.

Ohio authorities have fined Cincinnati’s downtown casino $50,000 in connection with a customer who was “overserved” at the casino bar and was subsequently involved in a car crash that killed another driver.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming is a leading diversified owner and operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

In Australia, the maximum bet on all poker machines throughout the state of South Australia will cut in half to $5 starting today, but anti-pokies campaigners say the change does not go far enough.

The board of directors of the Finger Lake’s Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HPBA) has told management of Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack that it no longer has its permission for the facility to conduct simulcast wagering as of Jan. 1.

​Entering the final day of the regular season Sunday, the menu of 16 battles between division rivals features eight games that still have playoff implications, however remote. Most will be played in the late Sunday time slot, with the Dolphins-Patriots game probably the only reason to get up early.

Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. 

The Net Result | No Villanova player has ever won either the Naismith or Wooden Player of the Year Award. Barring injury, that will likely change after this season. Wildcats’ senior guard Josh Hart is the undisputed front-runner for both season-ending honors entering the Big East season starting this week.

Crazy for Keno | Sam’s Town has some interesting and unusual tickets. The first is a 7-spot special that pays on “All Catches.” This means, no matter how many spots you hit, you get some of your money back. Here is the paytable for this ticket for a price of $1.

Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Casino and Virgin River Hotel and Casino, is now the title sponsor of the 2017 Mesquite Senior Games, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the health and fitness of men and women, age 50 and over.

The Takeover | As I sit among all the presents I put together during Christmas, while looking at Twitter in between, I got into a conversation with a friend about NFL coaching. For my money the two worst head coaches in the NFL currently are Mike McCarthy of the Packers and Bill O’Brien of the Texans.

Feist Facts | Happy Holidays! It’s the final week of 2016, but before we get to the national title showdown there are several bowls to keep football on the national radar.

