Penn. Supreme Court give legislators 4 months to come up with slot levy

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday, in a 6-1 decision, gave legislators a four-month extension to come up with a new levy on slot machines. The ruling moves the court-imposed deadline from Jan. 23 until May 26.

Keeneland unveils plans for 2017 Spring Meet

Keeneland has unveiled its plans for its 2017 Spring Meet. Featured is a $4.325 million stakes schedule with 16 stakes events featuring the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland (G1).

Boyd Gaming announces completion of $45M Delta Downs expansion

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming has announced the completion of its $45 million expansion project at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton. La.

Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders have taken the next step in their proposed move to Las Vegas. Thursday, the NFL team formally submitted its relocation application officially taking the first step toward a city the league has long avoided because of legalized sports wagering.

Greektown Casino introduces GT Connect, Mobile App

JACK Entertainment’s Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit has now implemented two new technologies: GT Connect and the Greektown Mobile App.

Industry

posted on January 21, 2017 by:

The global news agency AFP reports the Vietnamese will soon allow citizens to gamble in some casinos across the communist country.

Going Out

posted on January 20, 2017 by:

Make it a Valentine’s Day to remember with a romantic meal at Boyd Gaming’s wide selection of dining experiences throughout Southern Nevada, including Best of Las Vegas’ “Best Date Night Spot” winner Alder & Birch Cocktails and Dining at The Orleans, MRKT at Aliante and much more.

Keno/Bingo

posted on January 21, 2017 by:

A southeast Nebraska keno operator is now accused of concealing $1.28 million in illegal bets and committing more than 260 violations of state regulations. The Nebraska Department of Revenue's Division of Charitable Gaming wants to fine Zeilinger Keno $263,000 and revoke its lottery operator and worker licenses.

VIP Betting Tips

posted on January 21, 2017 by:

VIP NFL Betting Capsules | Two of the highest scoring teams in the league square off in Atlanta where the Falcons host the red-hot Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. Two longtime playoff rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, will collide in the AFC championship with the winner setting an NFL record.

Horse Racing

posted on January 21, 2017 by:

VIP Guaranteed Tip Sheet is providing today’s horse racing betting tips from Gulfstream Park. Check out Guaranteed Tip Sheet for other tracks.

NCAA

posted on January 18, 2017 by:

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

Race/Sports

posted on January 19, 2017 by:

Golden Nugget Las Vegas released a sports wagering app Thursday, Jan. 19. Developed with Miomni Gaming, the Golden Nugget Sports Wagering App offers bettors the comfort and convenience of being able to wager from anywhere in the state of Nevada.

Casino Games

posted on January 17, 2017 by:

Winning Strategies | Three Card Poker remains the most successful table game of all time, in terms of the number of tables out there. The game is so simple it also provides me with a great opportunity to explain many concepts of gaming analysis.

Futures

posted on January 18, 2017 by:

2017 Pegasus World Cup Odds future odds for betting and wagering are provided by Wynn Sports Book. Check your local sports book for the latest odds.

NBA

posted on January 17, 2017 by:

Dinero Talks | We’ve reached the halfway point of the NBA season, which means it’s time to break off some awards.

NHL

posted on January 17, 2017 by:

Ice Cubes | It’s the season for winning streaks in the NHL, with the Washington Capitals becoming the latest to close in on a double-digit roll. Ignited by four recent shutouts by goalie Braden Holtby, “cap-ped” by consecutive shutouts of Chicago and Philadelphia over the weekend.

