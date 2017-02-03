Access, safety, cleanliness among challenges facing all downtown businesses Derek Stevens, owner and operator of major downtown Las Vegas’ venues theD, Golden Gate and the Las Vegas Events Center says access, safety and cleanliness are among the challenges facing all downtown businesses.

RNC political director selected to be WYNN senior VP Wynn Resorts has announced that the Republican National Committee’s political director, Christopher Carr, has been selected to be the company’s newest senior vice president. The announcement comes just after Steve Wynn was named finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

$440M del Lago Resort & Casino officially opens in upstate New York As promised, the $440 million del Lago Resort & Casino officially opened for business Wednesday in upstate New York. The opening was marked with a press conference and ceremonial ribbon-cutting featuring Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

2016 marks second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nev. 2016 marked the second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nevada, but still remains short of the pre-recession record set in 2007. With December’s numbers now officially reported, the state finished off the calendar 2016 with $10.8 billion in statewide revenue.