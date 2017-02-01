2016 marks second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nev.

2016 marked the second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains in Nevada, but still remains short of the pre-recession record set in 2007. With December’s numbers now officially reported, the state finished off the calendar 2016 with $10.8 billion in statewide revenue.

Macau records 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January

Macau, the world's largest casino venue, recorded a 3.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in January. Observers say China's single legal casino hub is recovering from its two-year slump they believe bottomed out in mid-2016.

Horseracing at Delaware Park will be highlighted by 11 stakes

Horseracing at Delaware Park will be highlighted this season by 11 stakes during its 81-day season, the track announced this week. The stakes will be worth a combined $2.05 million. The Delaware meeting opens slightly later this year and extends deeper into October. 

Musburger leads the way for VSiN

One Mann's Opinion | Congratulations are certainly in order for broadcasting legend Brent Musburger on his retirement from play-by-play duties and on his transition to entrepreneur as one of the main forces behind the new sports information radio network now called Vegas Stats & Information Network.

Many spots open up for Super Bowl bash

Reel Deals | If you have yet to decide about your Super Bowl plans, here are a few more options from South Point, Jerry's Nugget, Westgate and Mandalay Bay.

Industry

posted on February 01, 2017 by:

A dispute has arisen in Indiana where a veteran pollster and a college professor who was surveyed believe a recent poll about a proposed Terre Haute casino appears to have been designed to favor support.

read more

Race/Sports

posted on February 01, 2017 by:

VIP NCAA Basketball's Dirty Dozen | The worst College Basketball teams against the spread coupled with bonehead decisions.

read more

VIP Betting Tips

posted on February 01, 2017 by:

VIP Icing on the Cake | Daily hockey selections GamingToday.

read more

Horse Racing

posted on February 01, 2017 by:

VIP Guaranteed Tip Sheet is providing today’s horse racing betting tips from Gulfstream Park. Check out Guaranteed Tip Sheet for other tracks.

read more

NFL

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons in the 51st installment of the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT at Reliant Stadium in Houston where New England is favored by -3. The total is 58.5.

read more

Fantasy

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

The Takeover | Super Bowl LI features the Atlanta Falcons looking for their first Lombardi Trophy against the institution of the NFL, the New England Patriots, looking for their fifth title. All four Patriot wins came with current coach Bill Belichick and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

read more

Going Out

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Best Bites | I’ve been playing a lot of poker on the Strip and when you get hungry from a long session you take a break and grab some food. I decided to check out the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s.

read more

Casino Games

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Beyond the Numbers | There are several types of serious poker players and others who would like to be considered professional players. For this article, I define professional poker players as those who support their lifestyle by playing poker.

read more

NBA

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Dinero Talks | As we approach the All-Star break in two weeks, be aware that there’s always a tendency for teams to tune out early. 

read more

Poker

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Poker by George | It was the day after Christmas, and I was playing $4-$8 limit hold’em with ½-Kill at the Hustler Casino. I was a bit behind when our table broke up, and I was sent to a seat at a nearby table.

read more

Keno/Bingo

posted on January 31, 2017 by:

Crazy for Keno | There still seems to be an opinion out there that keno is a poor game to play, that it is a sucker’s game, and should be avoided due to its “high” house advantage. Is this really true? No. In fact, in some cases the house edge at keno is actually competitive.

read more

Page 3 Girl

Think the 2017 NFL season was smoking? Not a chance, here's Wendy! Gorgeous! GT photo By Warren M. Eckstein© www.allwarren.com
View Wendy

Race / Sports

Casino Games

Industry

Going Out

Sports Columnists

Newspaper (VIP)

Partners

Join Us

Gaming Tutorial

Copyright © 2001-2017 GamingToday.com. All rights reserved. 

If you or someone you know needs immediate assistance due to gambling problem, call: Problem Gamblers Helpline 1-800-522-4700 (All calls are confidential).